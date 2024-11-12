Carrera Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,296,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,905. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

