Carrera Capital Advisors Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander accounts for approximately 0.7% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Banco Santander by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 159,610 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 18.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 216,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 1,027,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

