Carrera Capital Advisors Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,055,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,439,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

