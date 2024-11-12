Carrera Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 201,513 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carrera Capital Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,258,980. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

