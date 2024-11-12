Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRDY. Northland Securities lowered Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 2,170,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,399.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,646.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abigail Blunt purchased 49,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $44,630.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540.95. This trade represents a 4,900.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 2,170,291 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,025,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,646.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,212,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,063,972. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 382.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,910 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,846,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 471,603 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nerdy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

