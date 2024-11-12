Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.11 and last traded at $109.11. 3,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
Featured Stories
