Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at C$10.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.86. The stock has a market cap of C$976.37 million, a PE ratio of -101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.50 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.