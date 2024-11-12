Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday.
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -340.00%.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.
