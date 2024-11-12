Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

