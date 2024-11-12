Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,742,200 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the October 15th total of 3,515,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.8 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
