Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,843 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.59% of Brunswick worth $198,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 77.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.7 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

