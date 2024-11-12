Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 197.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -426.32%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

