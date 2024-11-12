Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
Shares of BBU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. 33,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.64.
Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on BBU
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.