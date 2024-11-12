Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up 1.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.44% of Graham worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 31.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $961.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $803.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.59. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $605.32 and a 52-week high of $972.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

