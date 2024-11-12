Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 10.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $116,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $26,946,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

