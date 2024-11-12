Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kura Oncology FY2026 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $17.56 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

