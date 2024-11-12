Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $19.80

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Gates Industrial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. This trade represents a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,929,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,011,000 after acquiring an additional 303,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,741 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,407 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

