Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $115.33

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after buying an additional 349,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 265,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 256,317 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,094,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,116,000 after buying an additional 227,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.