Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BNL opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

