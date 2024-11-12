Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRX. StockNews.com cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

