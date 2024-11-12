Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 10.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

