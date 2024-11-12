Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.29. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridger Aerospace Group

In other news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $51,035.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,125.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bridger Aerospace Group news, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 18,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $48,513.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 481,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,486.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $51,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,125.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,614 shares of company stock valued at $252,811. Company insiders own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

