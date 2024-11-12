BML Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,375 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.28% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 397,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,745 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,509. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.