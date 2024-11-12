Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

BLBD stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.