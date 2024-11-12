Block (NYSE:SQ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Block Stock Up 11.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE SQ opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,714 shares of company stock worth $1,606,992 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Block by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

