Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.66% of Block worth $686,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $90,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,714 shares of company stock worth $1,606,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

