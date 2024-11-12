Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 329,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCX opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

