BioLineRx (BLRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/8/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2024 – BioLineRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BioLineRx Price Performance
BLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 128,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
