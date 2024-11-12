BioLineRx (BLRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – BioLineRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – BioLineRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 128,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

