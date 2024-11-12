BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 8363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

