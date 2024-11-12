Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 3,272.46% and a negative return on equity of 240.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Beyond Air Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 1,476,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $738,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,249,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,705.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 1,476,626 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $738,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,249,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,705.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,615,892 shares of company stock valued at $793,019. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

