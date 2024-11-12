Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. 5,633,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup raised their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.