Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Shares of BAX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. 5,633,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup raised their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
