Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 2.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 24.5% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $190.99. 149,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.