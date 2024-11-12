Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W upgraded PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 30,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,565. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.