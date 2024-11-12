Barclays Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $529.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $467.00 to $529.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

MSI stock opened at $496.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.96. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 310.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after purchasing an additional 694,630 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

