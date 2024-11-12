Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

VYM stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $133.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

