Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 338,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

