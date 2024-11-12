Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $608,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 56.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

