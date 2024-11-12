Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 321.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

