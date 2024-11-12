Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 402.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 140.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

