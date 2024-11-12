Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 798 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 130.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 213.6% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $578.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

