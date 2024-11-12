Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 41,017 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.32% of Eaton worth $417,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Eaton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,571 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 27,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eaton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 865,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.28.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

ETN opened at $371.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.18. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $220.24 and a one year high of $373.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,745 shares of company stock valued at $39,278,367. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

