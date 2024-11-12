Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410,050 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.40% of Symbotic worth $343,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

SYM opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,183.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,183.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,878 shares of company stock worth $1,378,056 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

