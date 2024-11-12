Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $522.45 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,181,999 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.33% of HDFC Bank worth $522,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

