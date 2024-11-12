Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $288.47 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.58% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $288,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

