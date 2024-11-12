Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 11,251 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,573,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.48% of Workday worth $1,606,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $264.15 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.