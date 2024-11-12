Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,979 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

