Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $240.12 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

