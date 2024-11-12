Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 313,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

