Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in General Mills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in General Mills by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.