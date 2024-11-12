Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,901.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,164,435 shares of company stock valued at $36,610,377. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

