Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OXY opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

